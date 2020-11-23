Woman arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance and obstructing an officer

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on November 23, 2020 at 2:51PM:

A woman was arrested after Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of trespass and cause a disturbance at a local business.

On November 22nd, 2020 just after 4:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a complaint from a business in the 100-block of Aurora Crescent in Kelowna. Staff there advised that a woman was trespassing as she had been requested to leave after refusing to wear a mask upon entering the store and refused to do so.

Frontline officers attended the location but despite numerous efforts by officers, the woman refused to leave the store. She was taken into police custody for allegedly causing a disturbance and obstructing a police officer. During the arrest, the woman allegedly struck the officers several times, screamed and refused to cooperate.

The 41-year-old Kelowna woman was subsequently released from custody on conditions for a future court date. The matter will be referred to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

The RCMP's focus remains on educating and encouraging members of the public who may not be following the safety measures set out by public health authorities. Kelowna RCMP note that businesses have the responsibility due to the recent public health order to ask their patrons to wear face coverings or non-medical masks while on premises and to refuse service for non-compliance. Individuals have the right not to attend the business if they decide not to wear a protective mask to help prevent the spread COVID-19. We highly encourage everyone to respect provincial health orders for their safety and the safety of others.