iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Woman found by RCMP

Miranda_Victoria_Workun_thumbnail

Update: She has been found.

RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Miranda Victoria Workun.

Police say she was last seen on May 15, 2022.

Workun is described as:

• Caucasian female
• 42 years old
• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
• 240 lbs (109 kg)
• brown hair
• blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miranda Workun is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175