Woman found by RCMP
Update: She has been found.
RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Miranda Victoria Workun.
Police say she was last seen on May 15, 2022.
Workun is described as:
• Caucasian female
• 42 years old
• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
• 240 lbs (109 kg)
• brown hair
• blue eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miranda Workun is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
