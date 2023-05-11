Woman found dead in West Kelowna after falling into creek at Glen Canyon: RCMP say

At approximately 10:00 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP and West Kelowna Fire were advised that a 68-year-old female had fallen into the swift-flowing waters at Glen Canyon Reginal Park.

Members from the fire department and RCMP searched the banks of the creek and located the female a short distance from where she was last seen. Tragically she was pronounced deceased shortly after being located.

“This was a tragedy that will affect many and we are grateful for the quick response from our RCMP officers and the West Kelowna Fire Department who risked their lives to locate the female quickly. Our hearts are with the family of this woman” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Mounties say there are no criminal concerns and the BC Coroners Service is taking over the investigation.