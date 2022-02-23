Woman injured in robbery

A woman is injured following a robbery in Kelowna.

At 5:15 p.m. on February 22nd, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery that occurred in the 2800-block of Highway 97.

A woman was sitting in her vehicle while parked in a parking lot when a male suspect opened the passenger door, threatened her with a knife and demanded her belongings. A struggle ensued and the woman received injuries. Before fleeing on foot, the suspect sprayed bear spray inside the vehicle. The victim sought assistance from a nearby business until police and EHS arrived on scene.

Frontline officers with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services searched the area but the suspect was not located.

The victim was transported to hospital by EHS for non life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

The suspect is described man with a dark complexion, 5’11” tall, wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black medical-style mask.