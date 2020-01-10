Woman injured on Highway 33

A woman remains in serious condition at the Kelowna General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while she tried to cross a busy highway on Wednesday evening.

On January 8th, 2020 at approximately 5pm, Kelowna RCMP and emergency crews were called to a pedestrian involved collision on Highway 33 West near Barber Road. Police spoke to witnesses at the scene including the driver of the Jeep Patriot who was involved and remained at the scene.

Officers determined that the female pedestrian was crossing Highway 33 in a dark location which was not a marked crosswalk. As she was crossing the westbound lane, the driver of a Jeep Patriot was traveling westbound and despite his efforts of applying his brakes, he was unable to stop in time and the female was hit.

The pedestrian, a 59 year -old Kelowna female, was rushed from the scene and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver, a 52 year- old Kelowna man, remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Kelowna RCMP are reminding the public to be extra vigilant during the winter months when walking in the community.

Pedestrian Safety

Both pedestrians and drivers have a responsibility to ensure that both parties remain safe in their travels.

· Walk on the inside edge of the sidewalk so you are further away from traffic.

· If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic so you can see oncoming vehicles.

· Cross only at intersections or marked crosswalks, never jay walk

· Dress to be seen especially at night and on dark/overcast days.

· Make sure you can hear and see oncoming cars. Remove your headphones and your hood when crossing the street.

· Make eye contact with drivers. Keep your head up & look where you’re walking. Never assume that drivers see you.

· Always look for signs that a vehicle is about to move (rear lights, exhaust smoke, sound of motor, wheels turning).