iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
13°C
Instagram

Woman missing along with dog

CARDNO

More details are emerging on COSAR's quest to find a missing person, who may have fallen into Mission Creek.

The RCMP say Chelsea Cardno was last seen leaving her residence on Dougall Road South at around 8 am.

The 31 year-old was walking her dog near the Mission Greenway.

“At the time Chelsea went missing, the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving,” states Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “While searching the area, COSAR rescued over-turned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek. Given the local state of emergency, the Kelowna RCMP are asking citizens to stay away from Mission Creek”, Della-Paolera added.

The RCMP would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the Mission Greenway and  Mission Creek area yesterday at the time Cardno and her dog went missin

 

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175