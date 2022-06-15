Woman missing along with dog

More details are emerging on COSAR's quest to find a missing person, who may have fallen into Mission Creek.

The RCMP say Chelsea Cardno was last seen leaving her residence on Dougall Road South at around 8 am.

The 31 year-old was walking her dog near the Mission Greenway.

“At the time Chelsea went missing, the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving,” states Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “While searching the area, COSAR rescued over-turned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek. Given the local state of emergency, the Kelowna RCMP are asking citizens to stay away from Mission Creek”, Della-Paolera added.

The RCMP would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the Mission Greenway and Mission Creek area yesterday at the time Cardno and her dog went missin