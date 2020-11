Not everyone is conforming to the new rules set out by Public Health Officer, Doctor Bonnie Henry.

Down in Penticton, the RCMP are looking into an incident at a local liquor store.

Allegedly, a woman entered the establishment Saturday afternoon and was asked to put on a mask.

The 60 year-old woman became upset damaging the employees cellphone before spitting at her.

The RCMP would like to speak to her about the incident.