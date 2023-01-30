Woman Rescued from Mara Lake After Falling Through Ice

On January 23 at 5:30pm the Sicamous RCMP received a 911 call from a woman who stated she had been walking on

the ice on Mara Lake at Swansea Point when she fell through. The woman was able to provide details to the dispatcher

of her current location and that she was in deep water unable to climb out.

Two Sicamous RCMP officers responded along with the Sicamous Fire Department, Swansea Point Fire Department,

and BC Ambulance. An RCMP officer was first to arrive on scene. He discovered the woman approximately 15 meters

from shore holding onto the edge of the ice. The officer moved out with a rope in an attempt to pull the woman from the

frigid waters however he also fell through the thin ice.

A second RCMP officer was able to reach the pair by crawling on a fire department ladder in an attempt to reach the lady

and the officer. The second officer also fell into the water when the ice gave way under his weight.

The Sicamous Fire Department members who have recently completed ice rescue training were able to safely extract

the woman and both officers from the water using ladders and ropes.

The woman was transported to Vernon Jubilee hospital suffering from hypothermia however she was later released and

has made a full recovery. It is believed she was in the frigid water for over 30 minutes. One Sicamous RCMP officer

was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm for evaluation and he was released later that night without injury.

The quick response of First Responders to the scene and the water rescue training of the Sicamous Fire Department

lead to a successful outcome in this life threatening situation.