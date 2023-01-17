Women of Steel™ Program comes to Okanagan College's Penticton campus

Okanagan College is launching a new program designed specifically to encourage women to consider a career in welding this winter/spring.

The Women of Steel™: Forging Forward Program, supported by the CWB Welding Foundation, is being offered in just 14 locations across Canada.

As one of the host sites, students who choose OC will not only gain skills related to welding, but will also have opportunities that foster education, personal growth, confidence, and experiential learning.

“We continue to look for new opportunities that will support students to gain the skills they need now, helping them get good jobs in industries where communities need them,” says Dr. Neil Fassina, president, Okanagan College. “This partnership with the CWB Welding Foundation will help connect women with career opportunities and support our vision of transforming lives and communities. Skilled trades professionals are critical to the ongoing health and growth of our economy in this region and across the province.”

With many skilled trades professionals retiring locally and across the country, there are many opportunities for a career in the industry. Welding and welding fabrication provide a gateway to skilled trades and other related professions.

This pre-employment program is tuition-free and includes practical theory, hands-on welding training, and skills development in a safe and supportive environment, with a schedule designed to help students balance their school land personal lives. Short training periods will be used to train the participants in several welding processes, with the ability to obtain multiple CWB welding qualifications in various positions with multiple processes making graduates ready for apprenticeship, post-secondary, and employment.

The program will run March 27 and runs for 12 weeks, with in-person training provided at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.

All those who identify as a woman and/or non-binary, including those from racialized or marginalized groups such as Indigenous, Black, newcomers, LGBTQ2S, women with disabilities, or with a prolonged detachment from the labour force are encouraged to apply.

To apply for the program or find out more, interested applicants can click here or e-mail program administrator Warren Edis at wedis@okanagan.bc.ca.