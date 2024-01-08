Women's basketball kicks off 2024 with win over Vikes

Strong outings from the 4th year duo of Kelsey Falk and Jaeli Ibbetson pocketed the UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team their first victory of the calendar year, topping the Victoria Vikes 73-59 Friday evening.

Kelowna, B.C.'s Ibbetson led the Heat with 25 points in the win. The reigning U SPORTS women's basketball player of the week secured her fourth consecutive double-double with 11 rebounds.

Also recording a double-double was Vernon, B.C.'s Kelsey Falk, who chipped in 13 points and 10 boards, firing 5-of-12 from the field.

UBCO would grab the lead early in the match, holding a three point advantage at the half. Their up-tempo play helped them pull away in the second half, outscoring the Vikes 13-2 in fast break points in the game's closing 20 minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jaeli Ibbetson - UBCO Heat

The conference's leading rebounder pulled 11 boards off the glass on Friday to go along with a season-high 25 points. In nine games this season, Ibbetson has six double-doubles and three 20+ point games.

Mimi Sigue - UVIC Vikes

The third-year foward set career-highs in both points, with 17, and rebounds, with 15, as she gathered her first double-double of the season.

WHERE THEY SIT

The win improves the Heat to 5-4 this season, sliding into ninth place in the Canada West standings. The Vikes remain winless on the year, at 0-7.

UP NEXT

The two schools rematch tomorrow afternoon at 5 p.m. Catch the action live on Canada West TV.

