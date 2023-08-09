Women’s basketball puts up good fight against Nevada

It was a night many members of the UBC Okanagan women's basketball program won't soon forget as the Heat battled the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday night at Trinity Western University but ultimately fell 89-57 to their NCAA Division I opposition.



Facing off against NCAA Division I competition for the first time in program history, the Heat put up a good fight against the Wolf Pack, particularly in the second half. Matching the athleticism and intensity of Nevada, UBCO lost the final 20 minutes of the game by just eight points as they quickly adjusted to the physicality of their American opponent.



Fourth-year guard Kelsey Falk of Vernon, B.C., led the way for the Heat in the contest as she scored a team-high 12 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds for a double-double. Third-year guard Aiko Williams of North Vancouver, B.C., also hit double figures in scoring as she finished with 10 points.



"This was a great opportunity for our program and our players had an awesome mindset going into the contest," commented head coach Bobby Mitchell after the game. "As the game went on, we became more comfortable on the court and our compete level was very high."



UBCO used the match up as an opportunity to get all of their players experience playing against high-level opposition, including giving significant minutes to their four incoming rookies. Incoming freshman Stefanie Hart of Vancouver, led all rookies in the game with five points.



The Heat will now turn their attention to the start of their 2023-24 training camp, which will get underway the week of August 25. The team's next preseason game action will come on September 30 when they host the Douglas Royals at The Furnace.