Women's basketball to open 2023-24 preseason schedule against Nevada Wolf Pack

KELOWNA, B.C. - For the first time in program history, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team will tip off against NCAA Division 1 competition as they will face the Nevada Wolf Pack as part of their 2023-24 preseason schedule.



The Heat and Wolf Pack will square off in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Western University campus gym. The contest will conclude a three-game exhibition tour to B.C. for Nevada.



"This is a great opportunity to play a Division 1 school and gain a new experience for our program," commented Heat head coach Bobby Mitchell . "We are all excited and it will be a great way to kick-start our season."



The Heat, who posted a 10-10 record a season ago, which included their second-ever appearance in the Canada West playoffs, will meet a Wolf Pack squad that finished 6-12 in the Mountain West Conference in 2023-24. The Wolf Pack reached the quarter-finals of the conference championship tournament for the sixth consecutive season before bowing out to the eventual champions, the UNLV Lady Rebels.



The contest against Nevada will be one of seven non-conference games the Heat play before the regular season gets underway in November.



Other highlights of the preseason include UBCO hosting the Douglas Royals in their lone home game of the preseason on Saturday, September 30 at The Furnace. The Heat will also take on the reigning Canada West Champions, the Alberta Pandas, and the U SPORTS Champions, the Carleton Ravens, in Victoria on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14 respectively.



Visit the Heat's 2023-24 Schedule page to view the entire preseason schedule.