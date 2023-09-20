Women's golf finishes strong, secures bronze in Washington

- A pair of under-par rounds from UBC Okanagan Heat golfers in Tuesday's final round saw the women's team jump three spots, from sixth to third and into the medals, at the Saint Martin's Invitational.



The Heat, competing at The Home Course, got a one-under-par rounds of 71 from both Khushi Hooda and Lauren Nedo , helping their squad earn a bronze medal result in their first competition south of the border this season.



Tuesday's push saw the Heat finish above fellow Canada West competitors in the UFV Cascades and Victoria Vikes on the team leaderboard.



Hooda, from New Delhi, India, tied rookie Julia Alexander-Carew as top UBCO finishers, sitting at five-over-par through two rounds. Oakville, Ontario's Alexander-Carew got her second top-10 finish in as many starts with a tie for seventh.



Third-year Health and Exercise Science student, Lauren Nedo , from Coquitlam, B.C., continued her strong play of late, finishing the tournament in a tie for 12th, going under par for the second time in three rounds.



The Heat's next action will come at the Canada West Championship, set for October 2 and 3 at Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford, B.C., where they will look to improve upon the bronze medal they won a year ago.