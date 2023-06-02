Women’s golf sits third heading into final round of the Canadian University/College Championship

KOMOKA, Ont. – The UBC Okanagan Heat women's golf team put themselves in a position to find the team podium for the second consecutive year on Thursday as they sit in third place after the third round of the Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championship, presented by BDO, at FireRock Golf Club.



With the team leaderboard tightly packed with four teams battling for two podium positions entering the day, the Heat posted a round of 15-over par 234 to enter the clubhouse at 41-over par after three rounds. UBCO trails the second place Victoria Vikes by just two strokes while every team is chasing the UBC Thunderbirds who have a commanding 45-stroke lead on the field, sitting at six-under par after three days.



Second-year Emily Cornwall of Calgary, had the low round of the day for UBCO as she started her round on fire, firing four birdies in the opening seven holes. She would finish the day at three-over par 76 to sit tied for 10th in the individual standings.



Rookie Khushi Hooda of New Delhi, India, continued to perform in her first appearance at the national championship. The management major shot four-over par 77, including a birdie on the final hole of the day, to move into a tie for fifth place in the individual standings.



Veteran Kayleigh Trowman of Port Stanley, Ont., rebounded from a tough round on Wednesday to post an eight-over par 81 to round out the Heat scorers on the day.



The Heat will close out the tournament on Friday, with tee times set to get underway at 4:30 a.m. Pacific, as they look to lock up another team medal



Live scoring for the event can be found on the championship website.



Team Standings

1. UBC Thunderbirds – 651 (-6)

2. Victoria Vikes – 696 (+39)

3. UBCO Heat – 698 (+41)

4. UFV Cascades – 707 (+50)

5. Humber Hawks – 710 (+53)

6. Laval Rouge et Ot – 721 (+64)



MC. Western Mustangs

MC. Montreal Carabins

MC. Toronto Varsity Blues

MC. Waterloo Warriors

MC. Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks

MC. Windsor Lancers



Heat Individual Leaderboard

T5. Khushi Hooda – 227 (+8)

T10. Emily Cornwall – 230 (+11)

21. Kayleigh Trowman – 244 (+25)

T25. Bess Chan – 247 (+28)