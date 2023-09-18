Women's soccer earns draw with Cougars, win over Huskies
A goal tapped in the 63rd minute by Sophia Pol helped lift the UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Regina Cougars on Saturday afternoon at the University of Regina Field.
An own goal from the Heat would hand the host Cougars the advantage after 45 minutes.
UBCO would find a response through the work of Eleni Georgacacos, a rookie from Calgary, who entered the field as a substitute in the 61st minute. Her immediate impact was felt just two minutes later in the 63rd minute when she took a shot on net off a corner, leading to a deflection that ultimately resulted in UBCO's equalizing goal, which was poked home by taken by Pol, of Langley, B.C.
Pol's goal marked a significant milestone, as it was her first career goal for the Heat and secured a valuable point for the team while playing away from home.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team added another first to a season that has already had so many on Sunday as they earned their first-ever victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies thanks to a 3-2 win on the road.
The Heat came to play early in this contest, led by their leading scorer Stefanie Young of Kelowna, B.C. The third-year midfielder added to her record-breaking season as she opened the scoring in the 13th minute giving UBCO a one-goal lead at halftime.
Young continued her scoring exploits in the second half, scoring three minutes after the restart before adding the eventual game-winning goal on a beautiful 25-yard strike in the 63rd minute to complete her second hat-trick of the season.
Alyssa D'Agnone of Lethbridge, Alta., added a pair of second half tallies of her own for the Huskies but it wasn't enough on the afternoon as the hosts saw their win streak snapped at four games.
Heat second-year keeper Talia Gagnon of Dieppe, N.B., earned her fourth win of the season, making six saves.