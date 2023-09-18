Women's soccer earns draw with Cougars, win over Huskies

A goal tapped in the 63rd minute by Sophia Pol helped lift the UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Regina Cougars on Saturday afternoon at the University of Regina Field.

An own goal from the Heat would hand the host Cougars the advantage after 45 minutes.

UBCO would find a response through the work of Eleni Georgacacos, a rookie from Calgary, who entered the field as a substitute in the 61st minute. Her immediate impact was felt just two minutes later in the 63rd minute when she took a shot on net off a corner, leading to a deflection that ultimately resulted in UBCO's equalizing goal, which was poked home by taken by Pol, of Langley, B.C.

Pol's goal marked a significant milestone, as it was her first career goal for the Heat and secured a valuable point for the team while playing away from home.

