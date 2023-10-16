Women’s soccer suffers narrow defeat at hands of No. 1 UBC

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team wrapped up their 2023 regular season on Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 defeat to the U SPORTS No. 1-ranked UBC Thunderbirds at Ken Woods Field.



For the second time this season, the Heat proved they could stick with the consensus top team in the country as they went toe-to-toe with the Thunderbirds.



UBCO, riding high after clinching the third-seed in the division on Friday night, came out flying from the opening whistle and were rewarded with the lead in the 14th minute. Rookie Eleni Georgacacos of Calgary, set up fellow first-year Annabelle Walker, also of Calgary, all alone in the box and she made no mistake, burying her third goal of the season to put the Heat up 1-0.



The goal tied Walker with Abigail Taneda of West Kelowna, B.C., for second place on the team's scoring list this season while Georgacacos wrapped up her rookie campaign second on the team in assist with four.



However, the Thunderbirds responded shortly thereafter as Nisa Reehal of New Westminster, B.C., took advantage of a mistake at the back to even the score in the 17th minute.



Despite numerous chances both ways, as the team's combined to fire 38 shot attempts in the match, 20 for UBC and 18 for the Heat, it was the hosts who would find the winner 10 minutes from time. Jayda Thompson of Markham, Ont., scored her first of the season to clinch the victory for the Thunderbirds.



UBCO pushed hard for the equalizer in the closing minutes but couldn't find it, and although they will be disappointed with the defeat, the Heat can take a lot of confidence from their performance against the number one ranked team in the country as they head into the postseason. Of the five goals the Thunderbirds allowed this season, three came at the hands of UBCO in a pair of one-goal defeats.



TOP PERFORMERS

Annabelle Walker – UBCO

The rookie was full marks once again for the Heat, finishing with two shots on goal, including the Heat's only tally of the match, in 73 minutes of action



Jayda Thompson – UBC

The second-year was a spark plug off the bench for the Thunderbirds, finishing with the game-winning goal and three shots on goal in just 47 minutes of action.



PLAYOFF PICTURE

Despite the defeat, the Heat finish with their best-ever regular season, posting an 8-4-2 record for 26 points, good for third in the Pacific division. As a result, the team will travel to Saskatoon on Saturday, October 28 to face the Saskatchewan Huskies, the number two seed in the Prairie division.



The winner of that game will advance to the Canada West Final Four, set to be hosted the weekend of November 3rd to 5th at the highest remaining Pacific division team.