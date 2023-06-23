Women’s volleyball adds versatile Kelowna native to roster

KELOWNA, B.C. – The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team has added another talented local recruit to their roster for 2023-24 as Calista Cencig will suit up for the head coach Steve Manuel's squad this upcoming Fall.



Cencig, who is set to graduate from Kelowna Secondary, is the fifth recruit announced as part of this year's recruiting class, and second from the Okanagan, joining West Kelowna's Marija Josipovic.



"I've been so very impressed with Cali in so many areas," commented Manuel on his latest addition. "She's been a key member of our Jr. Heat squad, she has worked closely with us as a summer camp coach and she's been a top-level high school athlete. This season she took on new challenges with our Jr. Heat program, basically filling in to any position that was asked of her and we know that versatility will serve her well as a member of our program moving forward."



The 5-11 middle and setter enjoyed a successful high school career with the KSS Owls, that was highlighted by capturing the bronze medal at the AAAA Provincial Championships in 2021. She is set to study in the Bachelor of Management program while attending UBCO.



"Joining the Heat is like joining a family," said Cencig on her decision to attend UBCO. "The compassion and drive of the coaches and players is truly contagious and creates an amazing team atmosphere. I couldn't be more excited to be staying in Kelowna, studying at UBCO and playing for the Heat."



Cencig and the Heat will open the 2023-24 season on their home court at The Furnace on Friday, October 20 when they host the Winnipeg Wesmen.