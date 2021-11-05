Wooldridge Becomes RDCO Board Chair

Regional District of Central Okanagan's board has a new chair.

Kelowna Councillor Loyal Wooldridge taking on the position. "I'm looking forward to working with the Central Okanagan communities, whether that's WFN, Lake Country, Peachland, West Kelowna, or the electoral areas, to have a more united voice and work on how we can overcome some of these challenges together."

Wooldridge takes over from Kelowna Councillor Gail Given.

"I've got some big heels to fill for sure. Gail has done an exceptional job and has left this organization in a great place, especially from a policy perspective. It's been an honor to serve with her for the last three years on the board and she will continue to be a director on the board, so we'll still have lots of insight and lots of expertise to share."

Wooldridge says he sold his business back in June, freeing up time to be able to take on the new role.