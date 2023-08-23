Work begins to upgrade tennis, Pickleball and ball hockey courts at Columbia Park

The City is ready to begin a revitalization project at Columbia Park to upgrade its tennis/Pickleball and ball hockey courts.

The courts will be closed while construction is underway, which will involve installing new asphalt paving, sport court surfacing and fencing.

In preparation for this work, City crews will begin by removing the nets, practice tennis board and park sign, starting Thursday. Construction will begin on Monday and work is anticipated to be completed this fall, weather temperatures pending.

Columbia Park, at 1593 Hatfield Avenue, includes two tennis courts, one tennis/Pickleball court and one ball hockey court. For more information about the City’s parks, visit penticton.ca/parks.