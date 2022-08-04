Work on BX Creek Sediment Pond Project set to begin next week

Flood mitigation work in the Greater Vernon area will be taking a major step forward this summer, as construction begins on the long-awaited BX Sediment Pond. The pond will be located in the BX Dog Park, along Upper BX Creek.

“This project has been several years in the making, so we are thrilled to see shovels getting in the ground,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “BX Creek has a long history of flooding and sediment transport, so constructing the sediment pond is a vital component of the City’s flood mitigation plans. When constructed, it will also provide an easy water access for those using the BX Dog Park, creating an additional feature in the park.”

The work is scheduled to begin as early as August 8, with construction taking place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday. BX Dog Park will be closed for the safety of workers and the public during these hours, but will re-open in the evenings and on Sundays.

Construction on the sediment pond is expected to be complete by the end of October.

During the park closure, members of the public are encouraged to explore other dog-friendly outdoor spaces within the Greater Vernon area. Tourism Vernon has a list of dog-friendly parks, trails, and beaches on its website at www.tourismvernon.com. The website includes details about which sites allow dogs off-leash. Some of the dog-friendly locations include:

Marshall Fields Park (6601 Okanagan Landing Rd)

Mutrie Road Park (east end of 43rd Ave and right turn onto Mutrie Rd)

Mission Hill Park (3900 15th Ave)

Becker Park (behind the Vernon Recreation Centre, near 39th Avenue)

Polson Park (2600 Hwy 6)

The Grey Canal Tail

Middleton Mountain Park and Trails

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park pet beach

Ellison Provincial Park sandy (pet) beach

Earlier this year, the City of Vernon received a $747,000 grant through the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. The sediment pond project in Upper BX Creek is intended to manage the sediment deposition along BX Creek, significantly reducing pressure on key crossings and reducing the risk of flooding downstream.

Recent freshet flood events in 2017, 2018 and 2020 mobilized substantial amounts of sediment, causing overbank flooding and infilling culverts along BX Creek. Sediment transport within the BX Creek channel is a natural process and is expected to continuously impact the flood risk for Vernon. The City would like to thank the Province of B.C. and UBCM for the generous grant funding to help make the project a reality. The City would also like to thank RDNO Electoral Areas B and C for their cooperation and collaboration on this project.

More information about this project and the City’s current infrastructure projects is available at www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.