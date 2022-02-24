Work to Begin on New Downtown Kelowna Pedestrian Overpass

Starting Monday Feb. 28, utility work will begin in preparation for the future Bertram Pedestrian Overpass. Crews will be onsite for utility relocation and underground work on Bertram Street, from Leon Ave. to Harvey Ave.

“The Bertram Pedestrian Overpass will create a new accessible and reliable connection over Highway 97 for people walking and bicycling,” says Project Manager, Scott Bushell. “It will link growing neighborhoods on the south side of Highway 97 to Downtown and, in the future, to the surrounding active transportation network.”

As a result, Bertram St. will be closed between Harvey and Leon Avenues for the duration of the project. In addition, there will be traffic restrictions on Leon Ave. and the lane south of Leon Ave. However, access to businesses and properties will be facilitated by traffic control personnel and appropriate signage. A small portion of Bertram St. from the lane north to Leon Ave. will remain closed until the completion of the pedestrian overpass, anticipated in 2023.

To minimize impact to businesses and residents, some overnight work is anticipated. The City of Kelowna and the crews on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

The accessible overpass will extend between Bertram St. in downtown Kelowna and connect to Rowcliffe Park via the Central Green residential development. The $5.5 million project is being funded by the City of Kelowna with $3.7 million in Canada Community Building Funds and is a provincial requirement of the Central Green site redevelopment.

Learn more at Kelowna.ca/cityprojects.