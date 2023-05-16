WorkSafeBC Kelowna crane collapse investigation complete, RCMP still ongoing, no info for public

Almost two years ago, the Kelowna RCMP and WorkSafeBC launched independent, parallel investigations into this complex incident.

As the two-year mark of this tragic event nears, the Kelowna RCMP and WorkSafeBC are providing an update on the status of their respective investigations.

Status of RCMP Investigation

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit continues to actively investigate the collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12, 2021.

The criminal investigation is independent and separate from the regulatory investigation conducted by WorkSafeBC, and focuses only on determining if any criminal elements are present. When police determine criminality in a case, they compile a report and forward this information to the BC Prosecution Service for charge consideration.

The criminal investigation into this incident is extensive and complex, and as such, it is anticipated that this investigation will remain ongoing for an extended period.

Among some of the complexities of this case, police are working through thousands of pieces of evidence and seized documentation, and consulting with our partners nationally.

In order to protect the integrity of the criminal investigation, Kelowna RCMP are unable to provide specific details with respect to the investigation at this time.

Status of WorkSafeBC Investigation