World Juniors cancelled by IIHF amid mounting COVID-19 cases: reports

The International Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the remainder of the 2022 World Juniors amid rising COVID-19 case counts that prompted three games to be forfeited.

No official announcement has yet been made, but the IIHF is expected to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

Daily Faceoff's Chris Peters and TSN's Bob McKenzie were first to report the cancellation.

It comes after teams from the United States, Russia and Czechia all had to forfeit games over the last two days due to positive tests within their teams.

Canada was scheduled to play its second-last group game against Germany on Wednesday.

The tournament was initially scheduled to have at least 30 and as many as 31 games spread across Edmonton and Red Deer.

Only nine of those games were completed and the best-of-three relegation series was cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The IIHF announced five positive tests in the days before the tournament, including Swiss captain Simon Knak, Austrian Senna Peeters and an unknown Finnish player. Two game officials also tested positive ahead of the opening game.

Last year’s event was played in a bubble, but was still impacted by COVID-19.

A number of Swedish players tested positive in the days before the event, and Team Germany was left with just 14 skaters for its first three games of last year’s tournament, with one player, forward Jakub Borzecki, having to quarantine for the duration of the tournament.

