Yard Waste Clean Up time: Keep it Loose

A reminder that fall yard waste collection continues until the end of December so there’s still lots of time to take advantage of the good weather and get your yard cleaned up before winter.

Bi- weekly fall yard waste pickup ends Friday December 31. That’s the last day in the Central Okanagan for the curbside yard waste pickup program until collection resumes March 1, 2022.

Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart with the Regional District says there are a few things to keep in mind when loading up your cart with fall debris.

“Our waste contractor E360S has shared the carts don’t empty properly if the contents are packed too tight and frozen, so it’s important especially at this time of year when freezing is common to Keep it Loose”.

You’re reminded to put your yard waste out for collection by 7 a.m. on the morning of your regular garbage day, not the night before - to help prevent attracting bears and other wildlife. (For wildlife awareness tips go rdco.com) To determine your yard waste collection week, you can refer to the Living Greener Calendar, download the handy Recycle Coach App or visit the RDCO website.

Stewart adds all the yard waste collected curbside is given new life by composting and reusing it, so it’s important to keep what you put in your cart to only yard waste. “Plastic bags, flower pots, rocks, sod, kitchen scraps or garbage, any of that will contaminate the final product and needs to be left out. We collect close to 15 thousand tonnes of green material from the curb annually, all of that is composted and turned into the soil enhancer GlenGrow, which you can use in your garden come springtime.”

Accepted items include:

PUMPKINS

Leaves

Wood chips, bark

Pine or other tree needles

Garden plants

Grass clippings

Fruit droppings

Branches and pruning’s up to 5 centimetres (2 inches) in diameter and less than one metre (3 feet) in length

If you’re looking to upgrade your yard waste cart, contact your municipality or visit rdco.com/yardwaste.