Yard waste collection resumes next week

Yard waste collection will resume starting the week of Feb. 26, 2024 for all Penticton residents with curbside waste collection. Yard waste carts will be picked up bi-weekly on your regular day of collection.

Residents may place organics such as plants, grass and plant trimmings, leaves, pine needles and branches into their yard waste carts. Kitchen scraps and food waste are not accepted. Please remember to keep plastic bags, pet waste, tissues and garden materials including hoses and plastic pots out of the cart.

Also, to ensure collection, be sure to place your cart at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your day of collection. When filling your City-issued yard waste cart, place materials inside loosely and ensure the lid remains closed.

Spring unlimited yard waste collection dates will be March 25-29 and April 22-26, 2024.

Also, large item collection will take place this year from April 15-19, 2024, on your regular day of collection.

Consider signing up for automated garbage, recycling and yard waste reminders by visiting penticton.ca/garbagereminder. For more information please consult the latest Curbside Garbage & Recycling

Calendar available at City Hall, City Yards or at penticton.ca/yardwaste.

For more information, phone Public Works at 250-490-2500 or email publicworks@penticton.ca.