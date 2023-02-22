Yard waste pick up returns March 1

It still may feel a little chilly for gardening season just yet, but it’s not too early to get your curbside yard waste cart ready for use!

Starting Wednesday, March 1, all residents receiving curbside garbage/recycling collection will also benefit from yard waste pick up every two weeks until the end of December.

Waste Reduction facilitator Rae Stewart says, “Now’s the time to check your yard waste cart, brush off any snow that’s accumulated and remove anything inside that does not belong and has landed in there by mistake over the winter months. Things like plastics, flower pots, garbage, bags of any kind, pet waste, rocks, sod, recycling, anything at all that could damage equipment or compromise the composting process needs to come out.”

All the yard waste collected curbside is composted and given new life as a valuable soil enhancer--so it’s important to keep it free of any plastic, garbage or other matter that could contaminate the end product. Last year alone the program collected close to 15,000 tonnes of yard waste at the curb and turned it into high quality compost instead of it being buried at the landfill.

You’re reminded to put your yard waste out by 7 a.m. on the morning of your regular garbage day. The following items are accepted in your yard waste cart:

Leaves, tree needles

Branches, prunings - up to 5 centimetres (2 inches) in diameter & less than one metre (3 feet) in length

Wood chips, bark

Garden plants

Fruit droppings

Grass clippings

For additional yard waste carts and collection options, contact your municipality or visit rdco.com/yardwaste .

To determine your yard waste collection week, download the Recycle Coach app or check out the Living Greener Calendar found at rdco.com/recycle.

If you are interested in purchasing the finished compost GlenGrow from the Glenmore landfill please visit Okanagancompost.ca or call 250-469-8868.