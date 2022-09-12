YLW air terminal building expansion project work set to begin

Work starts this week at Kelowna International Airport to prepare for the future Air Terminal Building (ATB) Expansion Project.

Starting Tuesday, September 13, enabling works construction for the ATB expansion project will include roadwork and lane closures in front of the terminal building. Throughout the duration of construction, stopping along the front curb will not be permitted and all curb-side metered parking in front of the terminal building will be removed. Guests can still drop-off and pick-up in front of the facility, but parking will be restricted to the short- and long-term parking lots.

“Our existing terminal building is already over capacity as we return to regular passenger numbers following COVID-19. It is important we prepare to make these large infrastructure improvements now so we can continue to serve our community into the future,” says Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “We thank YLW passengers and guests for their patience as we complete this necessary work.”

There will be ongoing changes to traffic flow and access throughout the fall. YLW will have directional signage and staff along the front curb to help guide visitors. Guests are encouraged to visit ylw.kelowna.ca/construction prior to coming to YLW for construction updates and to give themselves additional time to get to the terminal building.

The ATB Expansion Project is planned to begin in 2023, subject to funding, and will increase the security screening area, reducing the time it takes to clear security, and expand the Departures Lounge to improve connections to aircraft gates and increase food and beverage options. Over the next decade, YLW will invest over $270 million in upgrades to airport infrastructure to ensure continued growth of air service and to help bolster the regional economy.

YLW thanks guests for their patience as this work is completed.

For construction updates and more information about the ATB Expansion project, visit ylw.kelowna.ca