YLW Celebrates 75 Years Around the Sun

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. During those 75 years, YLW has helped expand Kelowna’s economy, provided stable employment opportunities and has become a gateway to the world.

“For 75 years, the Kelowna International Airport has played a critical role in supporting economic development in Kelowna and the region. The story of the airport depicts the interesting growth of aviation in the Okanagan Valley and the relentless energy of the air-minded citizens who had a vision to develop a world-class airport,” said City of Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

Kelowna International Airport took off with a Piper Cub taking the first flight from Ellison Field in the fall of 1947. This could not have happened without the support of the citizens of Kelowna who voted in favour of purchasing the 320-acre Dickson Ranch in 1946 to establish an airport. Fast forward to 2022 and YLW stands on Ellison Field and the grass runway has transformed to an 8,900-foot asphalt runway. The one thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of the Okanagan community to the success of YLW.

“We are excited to be celebrating this important milestone with our staff, YLW campus tenants, partners and Okanagan residents. I would especially like to thank all of the staff over the last 75 years who have built YLW into what it is today,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “We have been so fortunate to have such strong community and partner support.”

The YLW Campus consists of many tenants that have helped shape and grow YLW.

“52 years ago, I started KF Aerospace at YLW,” said Barry Lapointe, Chairman and Founder KF Aerospace Ltd. “Over the period of 50-plus years, we have witnessed the developments that have made this airport and the city a great place to live and it will secure the future of the area for another 50 years. Congratulations on 75 years – we are so pleased to be a part of your success.”

This is a kickoff to a year of celebrations with YLW staff, partners and Okanagan residents. Visit ylw.kelowna.ca/ylw75 to learn more about the history of YLW and stay up-to-date on ways we can celebrate together throughout 2022.

YLW Timeline:

1946: PURCHASE OF DICKSON RANCH

Kelowna International Airport’s story began when local residents voted in favour of purchasing the 320-acre Dickson Ranch in Ellison in 1946. Without the support of the local community, YLW could have never grown into what it is today.

1947: OPENING OF ELLISON FIELD

Kelowna International Airport took off in 1947 with the first flight happening in the late fall with a Piper Cub. The Terminal Building officially opened in 1949 with a small terminal building, a 3,000-foot-long grass airstrip and a variety of small aircraft.

1950: DEMAND FOR INCREASED SERVICE

During the 1950s, demand for increased service prompted the federal Department of Transport to help gravel the airstrip and pave the parking lot and aircraft parking apron.

1958: PARTNERS IN GROWTH

The first major expansion of the airport was the result of a partnership between former Mayor R.F. Parkinson and Grant McConachie of Canadian Pacific Airways. Grant (a futurist) believed Kelowna would become a key city in the region one day. Canadian Pacific Airlines became the first airline to service Kelowna with return flights to Vancouver. Because of this partnership, Mayor Parkinson was able to obtain funding from Ottawa for the first expansion of the YLW runway.

1960: SPEARHEADING CHANGE

Mayor Parkinson, an avid supporter of aviation and its economic benefits to the Okanagan, spearheaded the upgrade to the runway extending it to 5,350 feet. The increased traffic this brought prompted local leaders to raise funding for construction of a new air terminal building at the south end of the runway.

1971: A BRAND-NEW TOWER

With so much increased traffic, there was a need to build a new air traffic control tower, along with an on-site weather office. This tower is still in use today as an Emergency Coordination Center. The original tower was built on the flat deck of a truck.

1980: WE NEED MORE HANGARS

More people. More planes. More hangers to service them in. In the 1980’s we saw such incredible growth that Kelowna Flightcraft (KF Aerospace), YLWs oldest tenant, had to add four new hangars to keep up with it.

1990: BUILDING MORE RUNWAY

The Okanagan kept on growing, and so YLW needed to keep up with the times. To facilitate the growth happening in local industries and communities, the airport needed to expand as well. In 1990, the runway extended to 7,300 feet with great support from MP Al Horning and former Mayor James Stuart.

1996: WESTJET SERVICE BEGINS ​

In 1996 WestJet commenced service with YLW as one of five inaugural launch cities. The discount airfares resulted in traffic levels growing so quickly that major investments in the Terminal Building had to made. By the year 2000, the building had doubled in size to accommodate the growth.

2002: NON-STOP TORONTO SERVICE ​

With such a high demand from travellers flying between Toronto and Kelowna, Air Canada began its non-stop service to Toronto in 2002. This not only created a connection between our two cities but allowed visitors to come from around the world to enjoy the Okanagan.

2008: YOUR LINK TO THE WORLD

After 61 trips around the sun, it was time to start making trips around the globe. In 2008 YLW’s runway was extended to 8,900 feet, which made flights beyond North America possible. This expansion took YLW from continental to intercontinental.

2018: 2.0 MILLION PASSENGERS

With more routes came even more travellers, and by 2018 YLW was breaking records and eclipsed the 2.06 million passenger mark.).

2022: YLW TODAY

75 trips around the sun and YLW keeps on growing as demand from travellers and local businesses continues to increase. As we continue to grow YLW is constantly finding new and innovative ways to improve the customer experience. We look forward to serving the Okanagan for the next 75 years and beyond!