YLW CEO receives Business Leader of the Year honours from Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

The Kelowna Chamber is proud to announce this year’s “Business Leader of the Year” is Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer, Kelowna International Airport. Sam will be formally recognized at the Chamber’s upcoming 36th Annual Business and Community Excellence Awards Gala set for Friday Nov. 17th at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. Tickets for that event are available from the Chamber.

Samaddar was chosen by an independent panel of judges made up of community leaders after they reviewed and deliberated over numerous nominees. Sam was first appointed as Kelowna International Airport (YLW) Director in 2008 and now as CEO, he guides a dynamic team that has built YLW into one of the top ten airports in the country. “Our business leader of the year, Sam Samaddar, is more than deserving of this award,” said Dan Price, Chamber Chair. “He led the airport through the extreme challenges posed by the global pandemic and is now guiding it through a massive expansion that will allow more people than ever to experience our region.”

This year’s 36th annual Business Excellence Awards gala is Friday November 17th at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. Hundreds of people will celebrate the 16 winners out of the more than 200+ who were nominated.