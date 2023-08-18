YLW closes air space to commercial flights

The airspace surrounding Kelowna International Airport had been closed to allow aerial fire-fighting activity for the wildfires in the Kelowna area.

The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters. YLW will continue to work with our industry stakeholders, BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, to understand how these wildfires will impact operations at YLW. Updates will be provided at ylw.kelowna.ca/updates.

We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.