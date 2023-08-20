YLW confirms commercial flights will resume overnight

The airspace surrounding Kelowna International Airport remains closed to allow aerial fire-fighting activity for the wildfires in the Kelowna area. Transport Canada and Airlines determine the ability of flights to operate at YLW. These decisions are dependent on the status of wildfires in the area and are made with the safety of the community as the key priority.

Flight operations will resume from 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, until 6 a.m. on Aug. 21. Flight schedules could be impacted by weather conditions at the airport, such as smoke. Passengers are asked to check with their airline for updated information about flight status before coming to the airport.

YLW continue to work with industry partners to allow evening flights to continue and be expanded in the coming days, as weather conditions and wildfire activity allows.

Passengers with vehicles parked in short- or long-term parking lots will not be charged for any additional parking fees required due to flight cancellations. Fees will be waived for additional parking after guests planned arrival date back to YLW.

The Province of B.C. has issued a state of emergency and is asking visitors to avoid non-essential travel. Those who need to travel to/from the region can still do so through:

Okanagan Airports

Bus/shuttle