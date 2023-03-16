YLW expanding

Following a meeting of Kelowna City Council on Monday the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is one step closer to starting construction on the terminal building expansion.

Council has approved funding for the $90-million terminal building expansion project, the largest infrastructure project to date at YLW. The project will be funded through fees paid by airport users and will have no taxation impact to Kelowna taxpayers.The YLW terminal building was already over capacity in 2019 which is restricting growth in air service, food & beverage services, and regional economic development.

“This investment in YLW will have significant benefits for all of Kelowna,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “It is an investment in our regional economy, helping to support increased air service for both passengers and goods.”

YLW has been getting ready for this major infrastructure project during the last seven months with enabling works projects around the airport, including excavation and other civil works. Passengers will continue to see preparations this spring, as enabling works projects continue, leading up to the terminal building construction starting summer 2023.

“We know that construction will have impacts to guests visiting YLW, such as noise and impacts to existing amenities and parking. Our team is working to minimize these impacts as much as possible,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director. “We will be sharing more information about what passengers can expect at YLW as we approach construction. We thank everyone for their patience as we complete this work to make these important improvements.”

Phase 1 of the expansion will add approximately 5,590 square metres of new space to the terminal building and 1,200 square metres of renovated space to the existing terminal building. This will include:

• expanded Departures Lounge to improve connections to aircraft gates and increased food and beverage options

• expanded security screening area to reduce the time it takes to clear security

• new direct access to south gates for departing and arriving passengers

• improved wayfinding

Construction for Phase 1 of the terminal building construction will begin this summer and is planned to be complete in 2026.