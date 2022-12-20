YLW feeling wrath of old man winter

Operations at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) continues to be impacted by the winter weather conditions in the region and throughout Canada. Due to visibility at YLW and weather impacts at connecting airports, many arriving and departing flights have been delayed and/or cancelled.

“Our team is working hard to get passengers on their way,” say Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “We know these delays can be frustrating, especially during the holiday season, and we thank travellers for their patience.”

As with any adverse weather situation, travellers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport. Guests picking up passengers from YLW can monitor flight times at ylw.kelowna.ca

Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Total cancellations – 44 (total, includes both arrivals and departures)

Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Total cancellations – 10 (total, includes bother arrivals and departures)

Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Cancellations as of 9 a.m. – 29 (includes both arrivals and departures)