YLW holiday travel tips for one of the busiest times of the year

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy holiday season. More than 150,000 passengers are expected to pass through the terminal between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3, with the busiest travel days of the season being Dec. 19 - 27.

“Travellers can expect a busy terminal building and longer than normal wait times this holiday season,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport Director. “We are encouraging passengers to plan ahead and complete as much as they can online before arriving at the airport.”

To make the travel experience as easy as possible, follow these travel tips:

Go online

Passengers are encouraged to check-in, pay fees and retrieve their boarding pass online from home to help speed up the experience at the airport.

Plan how to get to YLW

Parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period. To guarantee a parking spot, passengers can pre-book valet parking services. There are also alternative transportation options to the airport, such as taxi and limousine services, airport shuttles, public transit or having a friend drop them off.

Know what is allowed in carry-on and checked baggage

When packing for a trip, visit catsa.gc.ca to check if items should be packed in checked baggage or carry-on. If transporting gifts, leave them unwrapped as they might need to be inspected. Check with the airline to learn about its baggage restrictions and fees.

Arrive at the airport early

It is recommended to arrive at the terminal building at least two hours before domestic flights.

Confirm the airline’s identification requirements

Check with the airline for the required identification and valid travel documentation for everyone, including children. Travelers to the United States who are not a Canadian or American citizen might be required to complete an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ETSA) application, which can be done online before arriving at the airport by visiting esta.cbp.dhs.gov/esta.

To help passengers know what to expect, YLW will be providing daily updates, including anticipated peak times and parking lot capacity, at ylw.kelowna.ca/holidaytravel.