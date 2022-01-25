YLW Partners with Ski Hills for Easy Access to Covid-19 Tests

YLW is partnering with Whitecap RSC Medical, Big White Ski Resort, SilverStar Mountain Resort and Revelstoke Mountain Resort to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing required for international guests.

“We are putting programs in place that will help passengers feel confident they can fly into YLW and enjoy their time in the Okanagan,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “It is an added incentive for visitors to choose Kelowna when making their travel plans. Our economy has been impacted by COVID-19 and this is one way we can support our region toward a full recovery.”

The Ski Hill COVID-19 Testing program will allow guests to complete their COVID-19 testing without having to make an extra trip to the airport in the middle of their vacation. Previously completing COVD-19 testing was something that would take a day or more out of guests' visit to the Okanagan and was a barrier to travel. The Ski Hill COVID-19 Testing program will be beneficial to the Okanagan tourism industry by supporting international guests when they visit and allowing them to spend their holiday enjoying the region.

“We are so happy to be able to offer this service to our guests at Big White Ski Resort. Our goal is simple: keep our staff safe, keep our guests safe, and show people the best of Okanagan hospitality,” said Michael J Ballingall, Senior Vice President, Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “This program will support our local tourism industry by assisting guests when they travel to the region and giving them the peace of mind that they can complete testing quickly and safely while staying on mountain.”

“We are excited to be able to partner with Whitecap and YLW on a program that will help support the local tourism industry and the overall economic recovery of the region,” said Cassandra Zerebeski, Executive Director, Silver Star Resort Association. “Silver Stars top priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff and community. The virtual COVID-19 testing program is an added measure toward COVID-19 safety precautions we already have in place, giving guests reliable and easy access to testing.”

For more information and to book virtual COVID-19 testing, please visit https://whitecapcovidtesting.com/ and follow the links for virtual testing.