YLW receives Airports Council International Airport Health Accreditation

Press release:

This recognizes YLW’s commitment to prioritizing health and safety measures in accordance with ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force (CART) recommendations and in alignment with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines, along with industry best practices. This program is designed to reassure the travelling public that airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are taken to reduce any risk to their health.

“This accreditation shows the high standards the Kelowna International Airport is meeting around its response to Covid-19,” says Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “I am proud of the dedication the YLW team has to providing a safe experience for all guests. It is essential that the travelling public is confident we are prioritizing their health and safety in everything we do at YLW.”

In July 2020, YLW introduced increased health and safety measures to ensure the journey through YLW is safe for travellers. Some of the measures include:

Frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas such as check-in kiosks, handrails and door handles, luggage carts and wheelchairs

Hand sanitizer stations available throughout the terminal

Customer service areas and self-serve check-in kiosks fitted with protective barriers

Requiring masks be worn at all times in the public areas of the terminal

Floor decals, adjusted queuing areas and announcements to help passengers keep their distance from each other, wherever possible

Reduced seating capacity and physical distancing between tables when dining in

Encouraging passengers to choose touchless check-in and payment options when possible

Passengers flying through YLW and YLW terminal staff are required to be fully vaccinated



YLW continues to demonstrate a layered approach to safety of the public and employees to ensure a safe and risk-based approach to manage the travel experience. It is important that we continue to add to these protocols to ensure the safety of our employees and the travelling public.