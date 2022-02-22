YLW Receiving $3.2 Million from Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative

Federal Minister of Internatinal Development Harjit S. Sajjan made a big funding announcement out of Kelowna today.

"Air transportation is essential to community well-being and regional economic development. Today's announcement will not only enhance airport safety and support our essential services but will also create jobs that British Columbians can rely on and bolster regional growth as we recover from the effects of the pandemic."

The Government of Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative is providing funding of over $18.8 million in federal support for 11 airports and two air carriers in B.C.

Kelowna International Airport is receiving $3.2 million.

YLW Director Sam Samaddar welcomed the news. "In my role as Airports Council International - North America Chair, I am working with my colleagues across North America as our industry recovers from COVID-19. Investments in aviation, such as the one being made by the federal government today, not only support the recovery of these airports and airlines, but also their surrounding communities."

Projects being funded: