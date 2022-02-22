iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-4°C
Instagram

YLW Receiving $3.2 Million from Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative

ylw

Federal Minister of Internatinal Development Harjit S. Sajjan made a big funding announcement out of Kelowna today. 

"Air transportation is essential to community well-being and regional economic development. Today's announcement will not only enhance airport safety and support our essential services but will also create jobs that British Columbians can rely on and bolster regional growth as we recover from the effects of the pandemic."

The Government of Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative is providing funding of over $18.8 million in federal support for 11 airports and two air carriers in B.C.

Kelowna International Airport is receiving $3.2 million. 

YLW Director Sam Samaddar welcomed the news. "In my role as Airports Council International - North America Chair, I am working with my colleagues across North America as our industry recovers from COVID-19. Investments in aviation, such as the one being made by the federal government today, not only support the recovery of these airports and airlines, but also their surrounding communities."

 

Projects being funded:

Legal Name

City

Funding

Stikine Airport Society

Dease Lake Airport

Dease Lake

$328,322

Regional District of Alberni-Clayoquot

Tofino / Long Beach Airport

Tofino

$328,322

City of Abbotsford

Abbotsford International Airport

Abbotsford

$2,320,000

Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna

$3,261,330

Town of Smithers

Smithers Regional Airport

Smithers

$505,616

City of Williams Lake

Williams Lake Regional Airport

Williams Lake

$130,000

Pacific Coastal Airlines Limited

Richmond

$5,098,602

Central Mountain Air Ltd., 580741 British
Columbia Ltd.

Smithers

$5,000,000

The City of Castlegar

West Kootenay Regional Airport

Castlegar

$524,200

The Corporation of the City of Cranbrook

Canadian Rockies International Airport

Cranbrook

$609,584

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

Northern Rockies Regional Airport

Fort Nelson

$328,322

Cariboo Regional District

Cariboo Regional Airport

Anahim Lake

$54,720

City of Quesnel

Quesnel Regional Airport

Quesnel

$326,518

Total:

$18,811,536
12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175