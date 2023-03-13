YLW resuming spring and summer destinations and direct services in May

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) announced the introduction of seasonal flights for the spring and summer 2023. Starting in May, direct service will resume for seasonal service to four destinations from YLW, including Winnipeg, Kitchener/Waterloo, Regina and Saskatoon.

The new flights are part of YLW’s ongoing commitment to providing more options for travelers in the Okanagan Valley. With these new routes, passengers will have access to more destinations directly from YLW.

“We are excited to introduce these routes and give our customers more options when it comes to air travel,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “Our goal is always to provide the best service possible and these flights will help us do just that.”



New seasonal routes available this spring:

Flair Airlines

Kitchener/Waterloo

Starting May 13 - 1x weekly service on Saturdays

Winnipeg

Starting June 10 - 2x weekly service on Tuesday and Saturday

Toronto

Starting June 9 - 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday

WestJet

Saskatoon

Starting June 2 - 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday

Regina

Starting May 21 -2x weekly service on Thursday and Sunday

Winnipeg

starts June 2 - 3x weekly service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Lynx

Toronto

Starting April 13 - 3x weekly service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Starting May 7 - 4x weekly with the addition of Sundays

YLW will also see Air Canada adding additional flights to Montreal.