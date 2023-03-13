YLW resuming spring and summer destinations and direct services in May
Kelowna International Airport (YLW) announced the introduction of seasonal flights for the spring and summer 2023. Starting in May, direct service will resume for seasonal service to four destinations from YLW, including Winnipeg, Kitchener/Waterloo, Regina and Saskatoon.
The new flights are part of YLW’s ongoing commitment to providing more options for travelers in the Okanagan Valley. With these new routes, passengers will have access to more destinations directly from YLW.
“We are excited to introduce these routes and give our customers more options when it comes to air travel,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “Our goal is always to provide the best service possible and these flights will help us do just that.”
New seasonal routes available this spring:
Flair Airlines
- Kitchener/Waterloo
- Starting May 13 - 1x weekly service on Saturdays
- Winnipeg
- Starting June 10 - 2x weekly service on Tuesday and Saturday
- Toronto
Starting June 9 - 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday
WestJet
- Saskatoon
- Starting June 2 - 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday
- Regina
- Starting May 21 -2x weekly service on Thursday and Sunday
- Winnipeg
starts June 2 - 3x weekly service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Lynx
- Toronto
Starting April 13 - 3x weekly service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Starting May 7 - 4x weekly with the addition of Sundays
YLW will also see Air Canada adding additional flights to Montreal.