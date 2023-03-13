iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-1°C
Instagram

YLW resuming spring and summer destinations and direct services in May


YLW

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) announced the introduction of seasonal flights for the spring and summer 2023. Starting in May, direct service will resume for seasonal service to four destinations from YLW, including Winnipeg, Kitchener/Waterloo, Regina and Saskatoon.  

The new flights are part of YLW’s ongoing commitment to providing more options for travelers in the Okanagan Valley. With these new routes, passengers will have access to more destinations directly from YLW.  

“We are excited to introduce these routes and give our customers more options when it comes to air travel,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “Our goal is always to provide the best service possible and these flights will help us do just that.”  
 
New seasonal routes available this spring: 

Flair Airlines 

  • Kitchener/Waterloo  
  • Starting May 13 - 1x weekly service on Saturdays 
  • Winnipeg  
  • Starting June 10 - 2x weekly service on Tuesday and Saturday 
  • Toronto  

Starting June 9 - 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday 

WestJet 

  • Saskatoon   
  • Starting June 2 - 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday 
  • Regina  
  • Starting May 21 -2x weekly service on Thursday and Sunday 
  • Winnipeg  

starts June 2 - 3x weekly service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday  

Lynx 

  • Toronto  

Starting April 13 - 3x weekly service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 

Starting May 7 - 4x weekly with the addition of Sundays 

 

YLW will also see Air Canada adding additional flights to Montreal.  

 

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175