YLW silent auction wants to make some noise for scholarships
The YLW silent auction is back!
YLW is hosting its second annual silent auction. The auction, which will be available online at 32auctions.com/ylw2023 until Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m., features prizing donated by local businesses and aviation partners.
All proceeds from the silent auction will go towards YLW’s Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to students in the Okanagan region pursuing a career in aviation or aerospace.
For more information about the silent auction and the YLW Scholarship Fund, visit ylw.kelowna.ca.
-
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in CanadaNetflix Canada is done with being basic.
-
B.C. students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will no longer get letter gradesAll students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades.
-
Warriors schedule released for 2023/24 BCHL seasonThe BC Hockey League has announced the regular season schedule for the 2023/24 season, beginning on Friday, September 22nd for the West Kelowna Warriors against the Penticton Vees at Royal LePage Place.
-
Person found badly burned; police investigatingThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a person was found with serious burn injuries in Vernon early Friday morning.
-
Lumby receives funds to reduce the risks of climate change disastersThe Village of Lumby is receiving $150,000 for Bessette Creek Flood Mitigation near Maple Street.
-
Katelyn Scramstad has appointed District Vice-Principal of Inclusive EducationScramstad is currently a Learning Support Teacher with School District No. 67
-
Vernon Archives releases new digitized photographs onlineThis brings Vernon Archives’ growing total to 28,714 photos.
-
Can you identify this suspect?The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect from a theft investigation.
-
MP Tracy Gray In Your Service Report: Bill C-18Read the latest report from Kelowna-Lake Country Tracy Gray.