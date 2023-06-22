iHeartRadio

YLW silent auction wants to make some noise for scholarships


The YLW silent auction is back!  

YLW is hosting its second annual silent auction. The auction, which will be available online at 32auctions.com/ylw2023 until Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m., features prizing donated by local businesses and aviation partners.  

All proceeds from the silent auction will go towards YLW’s Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to students in the Okanagan region pursuing a career in aviation or aerospace.  

For more information about the silent auction and the YLW Scholarship Fund, visit ylw.kelowna.ca.  

