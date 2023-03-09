YLW to host job fair Saturday

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will host a Hiring Fair on Saturday at the KF Centre for Excellence. The event will feature a variety of employers from the airport looking to hire qualified candidates for positions that are currently open.

The career opportunities on display Saturday are diverse, with employers hiring for a range of positions at different skill levels and education – from security to pilots, customer service agents to cargo agents.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a variety of employers from the aviation industry and supporting services. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers, network, and apply for jobs right on-the-spot.

Job seekers can expect to meet with a range of employers, including:

Allied Universal

Bouygues Energies & Services

Carson Air

Commissionaires BC

Executive Aviation

Hertz Car Rental

Indigo Parking Canada Inc

KF Aerospace

Southern Interior Flight Centre

SSP Canada Food Services Inc. (terminal building food and beverage services: White Spot, Tim Hortons, Subway, Gift Shop)



The YLW Volunteer Ambassador Program will also have a booth at the hiring fair.

YLW is a people first, dynamic environment that supports the local Okanagan community. Employers at YLW value diversity and are committed to an inclusive, accessible work environment.

Job seekers should bring copies of their resume. For more information about the Hiring Fair, please visit ylw.kelowna.ca/hiringfair