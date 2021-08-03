YLW to Resume Flights Today

Scheduled flights at YLW Kelowna International Airport are expected to resume at approximately 3 p.m. today.

“YLW, working with the BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, have established interim measures to allow instrument approaches and departures to resume. We expect aircraft operations to restart service later this afternoon, around 3.pm.,” says Phillip Elchitz, YLW’s Airport Senior Operations Manager. “As with any adverse weather situation, this one continues to evolve. We understand the inconvenience to travelers and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Travelers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.