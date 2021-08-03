iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
33°C
Instagram

YLW to Resume Flights Today

YLW

Scheduled flights at YLW Kelowna International Airport are expected to resume at approximately 3 p.m. today.

“YLW, working with the BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, have established interim measures to allow instrument approaches and departures to resume. We expect aircraft operations to restart service later this afternoon, around 3.pm.,” says Phillip Elchitz, YLW’s Airport Senior Operations Manager. “As with any adverse weather situation, this one continues to evolve. We understand the inconvenience to travelers and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Travelers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175