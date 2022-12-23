YLW travel update

Today YLW could see over 7,000 arriving and departing passengers, a typical day at YLW would have just over 5,000 passengers.

As of 8 a.m. there have been 26 cancellations and 10 delays, for flights arriving and departing out of YLW on Fri, Dec. 23.

There are currently incoming weather systems forecasted in the Okanagan and at our connecting airports which could impact flights in and out of YLW. Passengers should expect continued delays and cancellations in the coming days.

YLW has partnered with Cheers! Okanagan Tours to provide an alternate transportation option for passengers travelling between Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). If road conditions allow, the shuttle will be running on Dec 24 and 25. More information is available on ylw.kelowna.ca/holidaytravel

YLW has remains fully open and operational. Thanks to all of the crews who have been working 24/7 to keep the runway clear and to ensure safe operating conditions at YLW.

Additional information:

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Total cancellations – 44 (total, includes both arrivals and departures)

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

Total cancellations – 10 (total, includes both arrivals and departures)

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Total cancellations – 55 (total, includes both arrivals and departures)

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Total cancellations – 14 (total, includes both arrivals and departures)

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Total cancellations – 14 (total, includes both arrivals and departures

Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Cancellations as of 8 a.m. – 26 (includes both arrivals and departures)