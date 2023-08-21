YLW Updates for the day ahead

The airspace surrounding Kelowna International Airport remains closed to allow aerial firefighting activity for the wildfires in the Kelowna area. Transport Canada has given an exemption to allow some flights to operate on a case-by-case basis from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., when aerial firefighting activities are not taking place. These decisions are dependent on wildfire progression and are made with the safety of the community as the key priority.

Airlines are putting in extra flights from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. to help passengers travel to/from Kelowna. These flights could still be impacted by weather conditions at the airport, such as smoke. Passengers are asked to check with their airline for updated information about flight status before coming to the airport.

As YLW is restarting operations, food and beverage options in the departures lounge may be limited. YLW thanks passengers for their continued patience.

Passengers with vehicles parked in short- or long-term parking lots of YLW will not be charged for any additional parking required due to flight cancellations.

The Province of B.C. has issued a state of emergency and is asking visitors to avoid non-essential travel to the central interior. Those travelling home or that are visiting for essential purposes can access the Okanagan region through:



· Okanagan Airports

o Penticton

o Kamloops

· Bus/shuttle

o E-bus

o Cheers

o Rider Express

o Kelowna Concierge



Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline directly for updated flight information.

