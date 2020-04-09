YMCA cancels Healthy Kids Day for 2020

YMCA Healthy Kids Day is a national Y initiative with the goal of bringing families together to engage in fun, active play, and learn healthier habits to help them grow and thrive.

“For the past 15 years, the YMCA of Okanagan has proudly hosted the largest Healthy Kids Day in Canada, seeing thousands of children and families each year attend the half-day carnival-style event,” says Sharon Peterson, YMCA CEO.

“Cancelling our event, normally held next month, is the right decision in ensuring the health and safety of our community members during the COVID crisis. We want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Interior Savings and the many other sponsors, community partners and volunteers for all of their incredible support of Healthy Kids Day.”

The event will see some changes in the coming years, to align with other YMCA’s across North America that host Healthy Kids Day on smaller scales.

“We are shifting the event to take place within the Kelowna Family Y, with a focus on educating families on healthy child development and to provide them with the resources and expertise needed to live healthy every day,” says Peterson. “The Y models and incorporates healthy practices into its programs and activities for children and youth year round and we plan to showcase those in a fun and engaging way at Healthy Kids Day 2021.”

YMCA Canada surveyed Canadian parents about the developmental and health needs of children 6-12 years, and how parents can be positive role models during those critical years.

The report revealed that 85 per cent of Canadian parents are finding it difficult to set a healthy example for their children.

Parents surveyed stated that they are an important influence on their young children; however, only a few identified themselves as ‘excellent’ healthy role models.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day will continue to be the foundation for parents to access the resources and support they need.

For parents and their little ones to connect with healthy resources during COVID-19, the Y is inviting parents to visit their website to access daily live play time activities, crafts and story time for your children, as well as a library of exercise classes to help you stay active while sheltering at home.