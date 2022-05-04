YMCA Charity Outdoor Cycle Class Back In Person

After two years of cancelled events, the 15th Annual Cycle for Strong Kids is set to take place Sunday, May 29. The YMCA of Okanagan’s largest fundraiser of the year brings together hundreds of community members who are eager to ‘ride and raise’ so all local children and families have equal access to YMCA programs.

“With so many local families struggling to make ends meet, the funds raised at the Y’s Cycle for Strong Kids event are vital in ensuring we can provide financial assistance for those less fortunate,” says Adria Perron, YMCA Annual Giving Manager. “Growing up in poverty is linked to health-related issues and low academic achievement and this event aims to break down these barriers. We can not thank our sponsors, riders, and community enough for their support in helping us strengthen future generations!”

The event aims to raise $80,000 to help subsidize YMCA programs for local families living in poverty through a raffle and a fun cycle class for pre-registered riders outside H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre.

YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids is co-presented by sponsors Fresh Air and Delcourt Advisory Group at Scotia Wealth Management.

Space is still available to ride as a team or solo. Visit ymcaokanagan.ca/cycle for more details and to see how you can help make a difference.