YMCA Elects New Board Chair

The YMCA of Okanagan has announced a new board chair for the Association. David Bond has been on the YMCA’s Board of Directors for the past five years and is the Office Managing Partner for KPMG Kelowna.

“We are excited to welcome David Bond as our Board Chair,” reports YMCA of Okanagan CEO, Allyson Graf. “His breadth of experience, insight, and knowledge will go a long way in helping us achieve our mission to strengthen the foundations of the communities we serve and continue to grow to serve more communities in our region.”

David has provided accounting, assurance, and general business advisory services to clients in a wide variety of industries, including private and public companies, public sector organizations and First Nations. He has also kept involved in the community, serving as a past president and director of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Kelowna Art Gallery, and as a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors Okanagan Chapter Committees.

