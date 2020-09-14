YMCA of Okanagan benefits from Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign

There are more than 500 children in YMCA preschool or out of school care programs in the Okanagan.

Donations from Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign, which is taking place until September 20, helps support those kids.

"It allows us to provide healthy snacks for children in all of our childcare programs." explains Danielle Miranda, General Manager of Childcare at the YMCA of Okanagan. " We purchase local healthy snacks, and make sure the children receive a well rounded assortment of foods."

The YMCA of Okanagan has been receiving funds from the campaign since 2013.

More than $235,000 has been raised locally.

