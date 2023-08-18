YMCA Offers Free Access to Fire Evacuees

With ongoing wildfires affecting our community, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC is opening its doors to assist households affected.

Those who have been evacuated from their homes can access Y operated facilities including the Kelowna Family Y, Downtown Y and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, by providing ID with address to the front desk.

Recognizing the stress and displacement experienced by fire-evacuated households, the YMCA aims to provide a respite for families during these difficult times.

“Our hearts go out to those who have been displaced and are currently grappling with the uncertainty for their homes and safety,” says Allyson Graf, CEO and President of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. "In an effort to support the community during these difficult times, we are opening the doors so that individuals and families can access a safe space for their health, activities for their children and showers if needed.”

YMCA Fire Evacuee Support:

Complimentary Access: The YMCA is renowned for fostering a sense of belonging and community. Evacuated households will be granted complimentary access to the Kelowna Family Y, Downtown Y, and H2O Centre, including showers, fitness centers, swimming pools and simply a place to spend time together to escape from the stress of displacement.

Family-Friendly Environment: Families with children will find a welcoming environment at the YMCA. The facility provides designated areas for children to play and socialize, allowing parents a chance to unwind while knowing their children are safe and engaged.

How to Access the YMCA's Fire Evacuee Support:

Fire-evacuated households, or those on Alert, can access the Kelowna Family Y, Downtown Y, and H2O Centre (city owned and Y operated facility) by presenting identification (Drivers License or any other form of ID) that confirms your address within the fire-evacuated areas.

"We understand the challenges that evacuees are facing,” says Graf. “Our hope is that by opening our doors, we can provide a sense of normalcy and relief during this difficult time."

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC remains committed to serving its community and has been a pillar of support for community members during times of crisis. For more information visit www.ymcasibc.ca.