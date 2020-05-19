YMCAs Re-Opening Soon

The YMCA of Okanagan has learned that Interior Health Authority has lifted the order which will allow gyms and fitness centres to resume operations.

“We are excited and looking forward to welcoming back members of the community, however before doing so, our primary objective is to ensure the safety and health of our members, staff and volunteers,” says Sharon Peterson, YMCA CEO. “We are working hard on plans that comply with the Provincial Health Office protocols, as well as extra precautions and safeguards against the spread of COVID-19, so our re-opening is safe, efficient and gives the quality experience our community members have come to expect from the Y”.

A phased re-opening of the Kelowna Family Y, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Downtown Y, beginning with health and fitness, will be determined in collaboration with the City of Kelowna and an announcement will be made as soon as possible.

“We sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” says Peterson. “Your YMCA will look and feel a bit different when we re-open, some things will be available and some things will have to wait, but some things won’t change – your YMCA will be welcoming, safe and nimble – particularly as we work together as a community to rebound from self-isolating.”

The YMCA will continue to offer virtual resources to keep families active, engaged and connected until their doors re-open, all of which are accessible at on the YMCA website.