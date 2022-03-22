iHeartRadio

You know it's spring when talk turns to road re-surfacing

road crews 1

Approximately 10.5 km of road will be resurfaced as the City works to improve streets and intersections in 2022. The annual pavement management program has a budget of $3.5 million and will involve the resurfacing of 18 roads and intersections throughout the year.

“Every year, the City works to compile a list of roads needing to be repaved that coordinate with other city projects like utilities, parks and development,” said Kristel Dodoro, Design Technician. “For 2022, areas chosen include Sutherland Avenue from Burtch Road to Highway 97, and the Ellis Street and Clement Avenue intersection. Work can include everything from operations maintenance and drainage improvements to bike lanes and new paint.”

Monitoring and testing of roads by the City helps to identify and prioritize sections that require updating. By regularly maintaining the infrastructure of our roads is protected, and the need for mass replacement is avoided.

Work has already begun on selected road segments by sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing, and completing some minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work is to begin in their area.

The City of Kelowna and crews onsite appreciates your patience and cooperation while work is under way. 

2022 pavement management projects: 

Street

From

To

Ellis Street & Clement Avenue Intersection

Ellis Street

Clement Avenue

Burtch Road

Sutherland Avenue

Springfield Road

Sutherland Avenue

Burtch Road

Hwy 97

Stewart Road West

Crawford Road

South Perimeter Road

Crawford Road

Stewart Road West

Parkridge Drive

Glenmore Road

110 m North of Begbie Road

John Hindle Drive

Gordon Drive

290 m North of Lequime

South of Paret Road

Kane Road

Glenmore Road North

Valley Road

Ballou Road

Moubray Road

Glenmore Road North

McTavish Road

Ballou Road

Dallas Road

Abbott Street

Wardlaw Avenue

Groves Avenue

Chute Lake Road

Quilchena

South Crescent

Lark Street

Chute Lake Road

Curfew Drive

Curfew Drive

Lark Street

Curfew Drive (south half only)

Sutherland Avenue

Ethel Street

Lequime Street

Abbott Street

Rose Avenue

South of Birch

Lester Road

Leathead Road

Houghton Road

Houghton Road/ McIntosh Road

Hollywood Road

Rutland Road
       

Visit kelowna.ca\roadreport for current road construction information or to view the infrastructure projects map.

