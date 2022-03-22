You know it's spring when talk turns to road re-surfacing

Approximately 10.5 km of road will be resurfaced as the City works to improve streets and intersections in 2022. The annual pavement management program has a budget of $3.5 million and will involve the resurfacing of 18 roads and intersections throughout the year.

“Every year, the City works to compile a list of roads needing to be repaved that coordinate with other city projects like utilities, parks and development,” said Kristel Dodoro, Design Technician. “For 2022, areas chosen include Sutherland Avenue from Burtch Road to Highway 97, and the Ellis Street and Clement Avenue intersection. Work can include everything from operations maintenance and drainage improvements to bike lanes and new paint.”

Monitoring and testing of roads by the City helps to identify and prioritize sections that require updating. By regularly maintaining the infrastructure of our roads is protected, and the need for mass replacement is avoided.

Work has already begun on selected road segments by sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing, and completing some minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work is to begin in their area.

The City of Kelowna and crews onsite appreciates your patience and cooperation while work is under way.

2022 pavement management projects:

Street From To Ellis Street & Clement Avenue Intersection Ellis Street Clement Avenue Burtch Road Sutherland Avenue Springfield Road Sutherland Avenue Burtch Road Hwy 97 Stewart Road West Crawford Road South Perimeter Road Crawford Road Stewart Road West Parkridge Drive Glenmore Road 110 m North of Begbie Road John Hindle Drive Gordon Drive 290 m North of Lequime South of Paret Road Kane Road Glenmore Road North Valley Road Ballou Road Moubray Road Glenmore Road North McTavish Road Ballou Road Dallas Road Abbott Street Wardlaw Avenue Groves Avenue Chute Lake Road Quilchena South Crescent Lark Street Chute Lake Road Curfew Drive Curfew Drive Lark Street Curfew Drive (south half only) Sutherland Avenue Ethel Street Lequime Street Abbott Street Rose Avenue South of Birch Lester Road Leathead Road Houghton Road Houghton Road/ McIntosh Road Hollywood Road Rutland Road

Visit kelowna.ca\roadreport for current road construction information or to view the infrastructure projects map.